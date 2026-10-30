Why was a 'fatwa' issued against Sara Ali Khan?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has come under fire from an Islamic cleric for her recent visit to the Kedarnath Temple. The Uttar Pradesh-based cleric and All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has issued a fatwa claiming that Islamic Sharia does not allow Muslims to partake in the religious practices of other religions. He also called on Khan to repent and apologize for her actions.
Statement
Barelvi called Khan's visit 'impermissible and haram'
Speaking about the controversy, Barelvi said in a video, "I want to make it clear that Islamic Sharia does not permit its followers to engage in shirk."
"This means that no Muslim, whether a man or a woman, is allowed to adopt the religious practices of another faith or worship at a temple."
He called Khan's visit "impermissible and haram" under Sharia law.
Annual pilgrimage
Khan's annual visit to the temple
Khan, who has been vocal about her devotion to Lord Shiva, usually visits the Kedarnath Temple every year. Her recent visit on October 25 after the release of Udta Teer has sparked this controversy.
In March, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi had said that all non-Hindus wishing to seek blessings at temples would have to submit an affidavit.
Firm stance
Khan has defended her position in the past
Despite the ongoing controversy, Khan has maintained her right to practice her religion and make food choices as per her beliefs.
Speaking to Hindustan Times in 2025, she said, "Whatever my spiritual beliefs may be, at the core of it, there's a very strong pulse of just being Indian."
"And to me, being Indian means celebrating all kinds of festivals. We celebrate Eid, we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi."