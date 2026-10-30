Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' completes Week 1 at ₹46cr gross
What's the story
The spy comedy Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has completed its first week at the box office with a solid performance. The film's worldwide gross has crossed ₹45cr after earning ₹2.25cr net from Indian theaters on Thursday (October 29). This collection was recorded across 5,744 screenings. With this addition, the domestic net collection of the film now stands at ₹30.9cr and India gross at ₹36.86cr.
Comparison
'Udta Teer' outperformed 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'
In its first week, Udta Teer has outperformed Khurrana's last release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.
The latter earned ₹2cr net in India on its seventh day from 4,940 shows. Its total domestic net collection was ₹29cr and India gross was ₹34.43cr.
Udta Teer has earned slightly more worldwide than Pati Patni Aur Woh Do at this stage, as well. While the latter earned ₹40.23cr in worldwide gross collections, Udta Teer has collected ₹45.86cr.
Audience turnout
Looking at the film in numbers
The film recorded its highest occupancy during night shows at 17.92%. Evening screenings followed with 11.92%, while afternoon shows recorded 11.85%. Morning performances were comparatively lower at 6.31%.
The movie registered an impressive footfall of over 1.6 million admissions in its first week, despite a gradual decline in weekday collections after the weekend rush.
Collection breakdown
Here's how the film fared on weekdays
Udta Teer started its theatrical run with ₹4.1cr on October 23, Friday, which increased to ₹7.25cr on Saturday and peaked at ₹8.2cr on Sunday.
The collections dipped when the workweek began, contributing ₹3.2cr on Monday and slightly improving to ₹3.25cr on Tuesday before settling at ₹2.25cr on Thursday (Day 7).
Directed as a comedy-driven espionage entertainer, Udta Teer also features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.