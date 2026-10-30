Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' completes Week 1 at ₹46cr gross 

In its first week, Udta Teer has outperformed Khurrana's last release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

The latter earned ₹2cr net in India on its seventh day from 4,940 shows. Its total domestic net collection was ₹29cr and India gross was ₹34.43cr.

Udta Teer has earned slightly more worldwide than Pati Patni Aur Woh Do at this stage, as well. While the latter earned ₹40.23cr in worldwide gross collections, Udta Teer has collected ₹45.86cr.