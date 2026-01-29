Prabhas's 'Fauzi' might get delayed to Dussehra: Report

The release plans for Prabhas 's upcoming film Fauzi may be shifted from its original schedule. The makers are eyeing a festive Dussehra release (late October) instead of the previously planned August 2026 window, which was set for the Independence Day weekend, according to 123Telugu. However, no official announcement has been made yet. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Film details 'Fauzi' is a pre-Independence war drama Fauzi, which has around 60% of its shoot completed, is a pre-Independence 1940s-era patriotic war drama. Prabhas plays a soldier involved in the socio-political tensions of the pre-Independence era, with elements of romance. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, Anupam Kher, and newcomer Imanvi Esmail. There were rumors that the shoot was taking place at Hyderabad's Alipore Jail to give it that vintage feel.

Film's theme 'Fauzi' shooting is on The title and first-look poster of Fauzi were unveiled in 2025, with Mythri sharing the poster on Instagram. Music for the film is by Vishal Chandrashekhar, and cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee. Earlier this month, reports claimed Prabhas was to resume Fauzi shooting following a trip to Italy.

