Prabhas to resume 'Fauzi' shoot post-Italy vacation

Telugu superstar Prabhas , who was last seen in the horror-comedy The Raja Saab , is reportedly gearing up to resume filming for his highly anticipated period action drama Fauzi, following a brief vacation in Italy. As per Telugu Chitraalu, the actor is expected to return over the weekend and dive straight back into filming Fauzi.

Project focus Prabhas prioritizing 'Fauzi' before other projects Despite several major films in the pipeline, Prabhas is focused on finishing Fauzi for now. A significant portion of the film has already been wrapped, with many scenes filmed on a grand set built specifically for the project. Once filming for this period drama is completed, he will begin shooting for Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 and then return to continue shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

Film release 'Fauzi' release date and cast details According to the report, Fauzi is set to be released around Dussehra or November 2026. The film was originally slated for an Independence Day release this year, but the final date will now depend on its completion. The period epic features Prabhas as an Azad Hind Force soldier and Imanvi Ismail as the female lead. It also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

