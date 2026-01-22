Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' ends Hindi box-office run at ₹23cr
The fantasy horror-comedy The Raja Saab, featuring Pan-India star Prabhas, has concluded its theatrical run. Released on January 9 to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, the film managed to attract decent footfall despite not being one of Prabhas's highest-grossing films. It raked in over ₹115.98 crore in Telugu and ₹1.09 crore in Tamil but earned a modest ₹23.81 crore net at the Hindi box office.
The film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles, started off strong but saw a drastic dip in its second week. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹21.8 crore during its opening week but only managed to add ₹2.01 crore in the following week. This brings its total Hindi box office collection to ₹23.81 crore net.
'The Raja Saab' plot and sequel plans
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab tells the story of a man living with his grandmother Ganga Devi in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh. When he meets a man who looks like his grandfather, he embarks on a journey to reunite them. The film has led to the confirmation of a sequel titled The Raja Saab Circus 1935, which will introduce new elements to the horror universe.