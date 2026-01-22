Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' ends Hindi box-office run at ₹23cr

The film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt , Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani , Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal , and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles, started off strong but saw a drastic dip in its second week. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹21.8 crore during its opening week but only managed to add ₹2.01 crore in the following week. This brings its total Hindi box office collection to ₹23.81 crore net.

'The Raja Saab' plot and sequel plans

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab tells the story of a man living with his grandmother Ganga Devi in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh. When he meets a man who looks like his grandfather, he embarks on a journey to reunite them. The film has led to the confirmation of a sequel titled The Raja Saab Circus 1935, which will introduce new elements to the horror universe.