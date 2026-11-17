Filmed in India, the show features Tim Mison as an elusive teacher who becomes close to Aziz, while Shaw plays Moore, visiting with her own agenda.

Shah steps in as Godbole, offering spiritual guidance during tough times.

Shahana Goswami is Amrit Rao, Aziz's barrister, who has just become India's first woman lawyer, and Danish Hussain plays Aziz's uncle and closest friend, who doubts the cross-cultural bonds Aziz believes in.

Mehta aims to bring a fresh perspective to colonial-era relationships, and this project marks another big step for Fazal after Mirzapur: The Film.