Feek says daughter Indiana home in Waco after open-heart surgery
Entertainment
Country singer Rory Feek just gave an update about his daughter Indiana, who recently had open-heart surgery.
She was discharged from the hospital on June 29 and is now back home in Waco, Texas.
Doctors say her recovery has been "amazing," and Rory admitted he feels relieved after some tough days.
Feek thanks strangers nationwide for kindness
While Indiana was in the hospital, she received tons of letters and cards from people all over the country, most from strangers sending prayers and encouragement.
Rory said reading them together felt special. He thanked everyone for their kindness and hopes this is the last chapter in Indiana's heart health journey as she starts a six-week healing process at home.