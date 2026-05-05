Fenty stuns at Met Gala 2026 in metallic Maison Margiela

Rocky matches Fenty in Chanel

A$AP Rocky matched her energy in a pink Chanel robe-style suit jacket and diamond earrings.

The couple's entrance only cemented Rihanna's status as a Met Gala icon; she has been serving unforgettable looks for over a decade, including her famous yellow Guo Pei gown from 2015.

After missing the gala in 2024 due to illness, she made a big comeback last year, revealing her third pregnancy.