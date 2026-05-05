Fenty stuns at Met Gala 2026 in metallic Maison Margiela
Entertainment
Rihanna turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala in New York, nailing the "Costume Art" theme with a metallic Maison Margiela gown featuring an embellished bodice and shimmering silver skirt.
She completed her look with diamond rings, bold ear cuffs, gold hair spirals, and sparkling face gems. Definitely a standout moment.
Rocky matches Fenty in Chanel
A$AP Rocky matched her energy in a pink Chanel robe-style suit jacket and diamond earrings.
The couple's entrance only cemented Rihanna's status as a Met Gala icon; she has been serving unforgettable looks for over a decade, including her famous yellow Guo Pei gown from 2015.
After missing the gala in 2024 due to illness, she made a big comeback last year, revealing her third pregnancy.