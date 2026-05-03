Fernandez returns to Cannes Film Festival, spotlighting Indian cinema
Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez is heading back to the Cannes Film Festival from May 12-23, 2026, and she's already picking out her red-carpet looks.
As a regular at Cannes, her presence highlights just how much Indian cinema is shining on the global stage.
Kapadia named Critics' Week jury head
This year's festival also sees filmmaker Payal Kapadia leading the Critics's Week jury, a big moment for India.
Known for All We Imagine As Light, Kapadia joins Fernandez, who's been recognized by initiatives like Women in Cinema, in putting South Asian films front and center worldwide.