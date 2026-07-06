Why is a film festival boycotting Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'?
What's the story
The upcoming epic film, The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, is facing a boycott call from the Western Sahara International Film Festival (FiSahara). The festival has accused the production of politically endorsing Morocco's control over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. They argue that filming in this area violates international law and ignores the rights of the Sahrawi people.
Festival's stance
FiSahara accuses Nolan of 'trampling on international law'
FiSahara issued a statement, a part of which read, "When Christopher Nolan steps onto the red carpet at the premiere, he will also be trampling on international law - particularly the right of the Sahrawi people to the territorial integrity of their homeland and its resources which Morocco is illegally exploiting." The festival has accused Nolan's production of helping to "normalize" Morocco's presence in Western Sahara.
Territorial dispute
What is the status of Western Sahara?
Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, is still listed as a non-self-governing territory by the United Nations. Morocco controls most of the region and claims it as part of its sovereign territory. However, this claim is disputed by the Sahrawi independence movement.
Location controversy
'The Odyssey' remains highly anticipated despite controversy
FiSahara had earlier criticized Nolan and his team in 2025 for choosing to film in Dakhla, a coastal city in the Moroccan-controlled part of Western Sahara. The festival argued that this decision further legitimizes Morocco's control over the territory. Despite the controversy, The Odyssey remains one of the most anticipated films of 2026 due to its star-studded cast and ambitious locations. It releases worldwide on July 17.