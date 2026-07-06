Why is a film festival boycotting Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'? 

Festival's stance

FiSahara accuses Nolan of 'trampling on international law'

FiSahara issued a statement, a part of which read, "When Christopher Nolan steps onto the red carpet at the premiere, he will also be trampling on international law - particularly the right of the Sahrawi people to the territorial integrity of their homeland and its resources which Morocco is illegally exploiting." The festival has accused Nolan's production of helping to "normalize" Morocco's presence in Western Sahara.