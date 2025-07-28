Next Article
Film financier's nephew breaks into his house, assaults caretaker: FIR
Film financier Feroz Yusuf Lakdawala says his nephew, Azan Anis Jethwa, broke into his Mahabaleshwar bungalow on July 23, assaulted the caretaker, and stole valuables.
The alleged incident is part of an ongoing property dispute in the family that started after Lakdawala's father passed away in 2021.
Nephew accused of damaging furniture, stealing valuables
Caretaker Sher Bahadur Veer Bahadur Kikatari was reportedly threatened and attacked during the break-in.
Jethwa is also accused of damaging furniture and taking items like clothes, watches, and speakers.
Police have filed an FIR against Jethwa for trespass, assault, theft, and intimidation under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Authorities are still looking for him while they gather more details about what happened.