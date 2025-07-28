Film financier's nephew breaks into his house, assaults caretaker: FIR

Nephew accused of damaging furniture, stealing valuables

Caretaker Sher Bahadur Veer Bahadur Kikatari was reportedly threatened and attacked during the break-in.

Jethwa is also accused of damaging furniture and taking items like clothes, watches, and speakers.

Police have filed an FIR against Jethwa for trespass, assault, theft, and intimidation under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Authorities are still looking for him while they gather more details about what happened.