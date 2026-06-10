Producers' bodies seek reinstatement of 'Tatkaal' certification facility

Industry discussions

'There are genuine situations where a producer has no control'

A CBFC source told Mid-Day, "The consensus is that the scheme was being misused, but that doesn't mean it should disappear completely." "There are genuine situations where a producer has no control over delays and needs an expedited certification route." Their aim is to retain the emergency certification route for exceptional circumstances instead of completely abolishing it. Recent films like Parasakthi and Jana Nayagan faced certification delays close to release, highlighting the challenges filmmakers can encounter during the process.