Producers' bodies seek reinstatement of 'Tatkaal' certification facility
What's the story
Barely two years after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) introduced the Tatkaal (Priority) certification facility to expedite film clearances, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has scrapped it. Now, several producers' bodies are demanding its reinstatement in a limited capacity. They argue that an emergency certification route is crucial for films encountering legal disputes, unforeseen delays, and last-minute certification issues.
Industry discussions
'There are genuine situations where a producer has no control'
A CBFC source told Mid-Day, "The consensus is that the scheme was being misused, but that doesn't mean it should disappear completely." "There are genuine situations where a producer has no control over delays and needs an expedited certification route." Their aim is to retain the emergency certification route for exceptional circumstances instead of completely abolishing it. Recent films like Parasakthi and Jana Nayagan faced certification delays close to release, highlighting the challenges filmmakers can encounter during the process.
Industry perspective
'Nobody plans to submit a film late...'
A producer told the outlet, "Nobody plans to submit a film late. But visual effects get delayed (and) revising committees ask for modifications." "In such situations, an emergency certification window becomes a necessity." Without the Tatkaal facility, the clearance period can take 22 to 48 days. The scheme allowed producers to get certification faster by paying three times the regular fee. The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association opposed this and suggested a limited emergency quota instead.