Film personalities urge SRFTI to drop punitive measures affecting learning
After recent clashes and protests at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), several film personalities are urging the institute to drop "punitive measures" against students and teachers.
They feel these actions are hurting the learning vibe on campus, and want solutions that actually include everyone's voice.
Students demand SRFTI administration accountability
The unrest began after a series of campus clashes and political developments, sparking protests demanding accountability from SRFTI's administration.
Students say they are seeking accountability from the administration.
With support from well-known film figures, there is growing pressure on the institute to talk things out and restore harmony on campus.