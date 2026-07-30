Film producers ask Culture Minister Lisa Nandy to review merger
A group of film producers, including many from the UK, are asking Culture Minister Lisa Nandy to check out the big merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery.
This deal will bring together decades of CNN and CBS News footage under one company for the first time, but producers worry it could make it harder to access these archives, especially for documentaries.
Archival Producers Alliance urges archive safeguards
The Archival Producers Alliance, which speaks for over 650 specialists worldwide, says unified ownership might let the new company block footage for political or business reasons.
They're not against the merger itself, but want rules in place so important historical footage stays available.
They mention a past case where war clips were denied because they showed soldiers negatively.
The antitrust review wraps up by August 7.