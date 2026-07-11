Film production controller Soman arrested in Kochi with suspected MDMA
Entertainment
A 34-year-old film production controller, Vishal Soman, was arrested in Kochi after police found 5.04 g of suspected MDMA during a hotel raid.
The bust happened as part of Operation Toofan, an ongoing anti-drug drive.
Soman allegedly linked to Mathew, Sadique
Soman's arrest is suspected to be linked to two earlier cases involving larger drug seizures from Kevin B. Mathew and Muhammed Sadique, both caught with 183.55 g and 387.26 g of MDMA this year.
The police suspect Mr. Soman had close contacts with Kevin B. Mathew and Muhammed Sadique.