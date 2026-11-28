After the verdict, Krishna shared how relieved he felt, saying, "We have been able to present our side of the case and establish the truth before the honorable court."

He opened up about five tough years marked by social isolation and being pushed away from the arts world.

The trial itself was intense (23 witnesses were heard, and even a woman film director who did not want the release of his movie targeted him), but in the end, Krishna says he can finally move forward.