Filmmaker Krishna cleared of sexual assault charges linked to 'Padavettu'
Malayalam filmmaker Liju Krishna has been cleared of sexual assault charges after a legal battle.
The court's decision comes after his 2022 arrest, which happened just as he was wrapping up his film Padavettu.
The accusations, made by the complainant, who had assisted Krishna in writing the film's script, had alleged in a Facebook post that he sexually assaulted her.
Filmmaker Krishna says relieved after verdict
After the verdict, Krishna shared how relieved he felt, saying, "We have been able to present our side of the case and establish the truth before the honorable court."
He opened up about five tough years marked by social isolation and being pushed away from the arts world.
The trial itself was intense (23 witnesses were heard, and even a woman film director who did not want the release of his movie targeted him), but in the end, Krishna says he can finally move forward.