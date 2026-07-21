Filmmaker Ram's 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai' slated October 1, 2026
Entertainment
After a long wait and several delays, director Ram's much-talked-about Tamil film, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, is officially releasing worldwide on October 1, 2026.
The announcement came with a teaser featuring Nivin Pauly, Soori, and Anjali set against some seriously stunning nature shots, plus Ram himself confirming the date in a voiceover.
Film earns rave festival reviews
Even before hitting theaters, the film has made waves at international festivals, earning rave reviews for its storytelling and visuals, and even getting standing ovations.
With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja (a frequent Ram collaborator), this one promises an emotional ride that's got Tamil cinema fans buzzing.