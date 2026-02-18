Vivek Agnihotri to direct film on India's 'Operation Sindoor'
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is reportedly set to helm a new film titled Operation Sindoor. News18 quoted a source close to the development saying, "Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Agnihotri have come together for their next film on Operation Sindoor." "It will be produced under T-Series and I am Buddha Production, and the film will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri." The details about the project will be unveiled soon.
Film inspired by real events of 'Operation Sindoor'
The source added, "It's based on the codename of India's targeted military strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir." "The film draws from the developments that followed the tragic massacre of innocent civilians, most of them tourists, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir." The operation was launched on May 7, 2025, targeting terrorist hubs in these regions.
Agnihotri's last film was 'The Bengal Files'
Agnihotri's last directorial venture was The Bengal Files, which concluded his Files Trilogy. This trilogy started with the National Award-winning The Tashkent Files (2019) and peaked with The Kashmir Files (2022). His third movie features a star-studded cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, Anupam Kher, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Darshan Kumar.