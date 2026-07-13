'Incognito': Anurag Kashyap, Motwane to present psychological thriller short film

Motwane described Incognito as "gripping and beautifully atmospheric," calling it a "true blue genre short with an out-of-the-box ending."

He congratulated Muppa and his team, expressing happiness at being able to present the film to audiences.

Meanwhile, Singh thanked Kashyap and Motwane for their support in launching the new channel.

He said, "Every month we'll be premiering one new short on the channel and hope that we'll be able to make a community very soon."