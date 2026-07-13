'Incognito': Anurag Kashyap, Motwane to present psychological thriller short film
What's the story
Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane are set to present a new psychological thriller short film, Incognito. The movie is directed by Ravi Muppa and will be released on the new YouTube channel Oh Flip Shorts, which is backed by producer Ranjan Singh and curated by Kashyap. The film stars Vikram Singh, Ayushi Nema, and Dev Chauhan in lead roles and will premiere on July 15.
Film details
Film focuses on moral dilemma in life-threatening situation
Incognito follows a cash-strapped motel receptionist who makes money off hidden-cam videos.
However, his life takes a turn when he records a girl in danger of being trafficked and must choose between saving her and protecting himself.
Speaking about the film, Kashyap said, "I've always loved short films as they are the first stepping stone for a director to test their storytelling style."
Film reception
Motwane also praised the project
Motwane described Incognito as "gripping and beautifully atmospheric," calling it a "true blue genre short with an out-of-the-box ending."
He congratulated Muppa and his team, expressing happiness at being able to present the film to audiences.
Meanwhile, Singh thanked Kashyap and Motwane for their support in launching the new channel.
He said, "Every month we'll be premiering one new short on the channel and hope that we'll be able to make a community very soon."