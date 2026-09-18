Films showing narcotics must display health warnings under Cinematograph Act

These warnings aren't just for movies: they'll pop up on OTT platforms and private TV channels too.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) also rolled out new parental guidance categories for kids under seven, 13, and 16 to help families decide what's safe to watch.

Plus, the CBFC board just got a refresh: actors Preity Zinta and Pankaj Tripathi are among the 18 new members, with Shashi Shekhar Vempati as chair for the next three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.