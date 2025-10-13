'Final Destination 6,' 'Diplomat' S03: Don't miss these OTT releases

This week, several exciting movies and shows are hitting various OTT platforms . Among the most anticipated are the crime drama Bhagwat Chapter One - Raakshas, starring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar, and the horror film Final Destination: Bloodlines. Other notable releases include The Diplomat Season 3 and Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) on Amazon Prime Video . Here's what to watch on OTT this week.

#1, #2 'The Diplomat' and 'The Perfect Neighbor' The Diplomat, a political drama series about an ambassador to the UK dealing with an international crisis while managing her political career and marriage, is set to return for its third season on Netflix on Thursday. The Perfect Neighbor, a documentary set in Ocala, Florida, will premiere on the platform on Friday. It explores the murder of Ajike Owens by Susan Lorincz through bodycam footage and the disputes that led to this crime.

#3, #4 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' and 'Bhagwat Chapter One - Raakshas' Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth film in the popular horror franchise, will be released on JioHotstar on Thursday. The film follows a college student who inherits visions from her dying grandmother, warning that her family is being hunted by Death. Meanwhile, ZEE5 will release Bhagwat Chapter One - Raakshas, a crime thriller directed by Akshay Shere that investigates a prostitution racket starting with the case of a missing girl. It premieres on Friday.