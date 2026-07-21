'King': SRK to shoot final schedule in America?
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller King is in the last leg of its production. The makers are reportedly planning one final international shooting schedule, with the United States and South America as potential locations. A recce team is currently exploring these areas for filming locations, according to a report by Mid-day.
Location scouting
Team currently scouting locations
The recce team is expected to travel to select countries in South America after their US visit.
Although no location has been confirmed yet, the overseas schedule is likely to take place in August if everything goes according to plan.
A source told Mid-day, "Nothing has been officially locked yet, but a team is currently in the US, scouting locations and working out the logistics."
Production progress
Only 1 major sequence remains to be shot
The report added that only one major sequence remains to be shot before King wraps production. The majority of the film has already been completed over multiple shooting schedules.
Once the final international leg is finished, it will move into post-production ahead of its planned theatrical release in December 2026.
Star cast
'King' marks big-screen debut of Suhana Khan
King marks a significant milestone for the Khan family, as it introduces Suhana Khan on the big screen alongside her father.
The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.