Fincher's 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' draws AI criticism
David Fincher's latest film, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, is getting a lot of attention, but not all for good reasons.
Early viewers have spotted some odd AI-generated glitches, like faces morphing mid-scene and physics that just don't add up.
Filmmaker Patrick Tomasso even called it "What could have been a really great sequel is overshadowed by some of the most blatant and egregious AI use I've ever seen in a studio film."
Fincher defends film's AI use
Fincher isn't backing down: he told the Los Angeles Times he sees digital tools as key to pushing art forward.
The movie, a sequel, uses advanced AI tech from Ben Affleck's InterPositive to enhance visuals.
While some fans are skeptical, the film has definitely kicked off a bigger conversation about where AI fits into Hollywood's future.