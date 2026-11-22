David Fincher's latest film, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, is getting a lot of attention, but not all for good reasons.

Early viewers have spotted some odd AI-generated glitches, like faces morphing mid-scene and physics that just don't add up.

Filmmaker Patrick Tomasso even called it "What could have been a really great sequel is overshadowed by some of the most blatant and egregious AI use I've ever seen in a studio film."