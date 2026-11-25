David Fincher's next movie, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, is already making waves, and not just for its story.

Early viewers and YouTuber / director Patrick Tomasso have called out the film for using "egregious AI" in its visuals, with some moviegoers even saying they would "never watch another Fincher, Pitt, or Tarintino [sic] movie again."

The movie drops November 25, 2026, and people are split over whether the tech-driven look is cool or just too much.