Finn Wolfhard, co-stars roast 'Stranger Things' on 'SNL'

Finn Wolfhard, known for his role in Netflix 's Stranger Things , made his Saturday Night Live debut on Saturday (local time). The 23-year-old actor was joined by his co-stars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin for a series of hilarious sketches. In one sketch, the trio spoofed their hit show and even took a dig at fans who were hoping for a secret ninth episode .

Opening act Wolfhard's monologue and co-stars' surprise appearance Wolfhard kicked off the show with a monologue where he joked about his experiences on Stranger Things. He said, "I gotta tell you: It feels so amazing that 400 million people got to watch me go through puberty. What a dream." His co-stars Matarazzo and McLaughlin then surprised him on stage, adding their own jokes about being former child stars.

Twitter Post Wolfhard talked about 'Stranger Things' in his monologue Finn Wolfhard’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/aJMwIACmYG — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 18, 2026

Sketches 'SNL' parodied 'Stranger Things' and other popular shows The sketches included a parody of Stranger Things, which mocked fans who were waiting for a secret ninth episode. The pre-taped sketch featured several 90s-style "spinoffs" of the show, such as Strangerous Minds with Steve Harrington as a teacher and Mike in Manhattan, a Sex and the City-style series. In another spoof, the entire Stranger Things story is retold from the perspective of an "insignificant character," Mike Wheeler's dad.

Viral moment 'Heated Wizardry' sketch stole the show The most talked-about sketch of the night was Heated Wizardry, a parody of the hit Canadian series Heated Rivalry and Harry Potter. In this sketch, Wolfhard played Harry while Ben Marshall played his fellow Gryffindor student Ron Weasley. The two Quidditch players fall into a steamy romance with a surprise cameo by Jason Momoa as Rubeus Hagrid.