Sunny Deol's next is 'Suryaa': First look, release date out
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Sunny Deol will be seen in a new avatar in the upcoming crime thriller Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. The film, directed by M Padmakumar, will hit the screens on November 20. The story revolves around a man who finds himself entangled in a web of unanswered questions and buried truths.
Character details
Deol's rugged avatar in 'Suryaa'
In Suryaa, Deol will be seen in a rugged avatar, which is a stark departure from his usual larger-than-life persona.
The first look of the film shows him with a deeply weathered look and an intense presence. He is seen smoking as well.
His character raises questions about not just what he is searching for, but also the experiences that have shaped him.
Supporting cast
Supporting cast and production details
Suryaa also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal, adding to the film's appeal.
The movie is produced by MM Moviez, with Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut, and Lokesh Mukut as producers, alongside Kamal Mukut.
With a compelling storyline and a talented cast, Suryaa promises to be an engaging watch for fans of crime thrillers.