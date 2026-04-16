First look 'Godzilla Minus Zero' shows global threat, Yamazaki directs
Entertainment
The first look at Godzilla Minus Zero is here, and this time, the legendary kaiju isn't just terrorizing Japan: he's going worldwide.
Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the sequel picks up in 1949 with the Shikishima family's story continuing after the events of Godzilla Minus One.
The film drops November 3 in Japan and November 6 in North America.
'Godzilla Minus Zero' built for IMAX
Godzilla Minus Zero is positioned as the first Japanese film made purposefully for IMAX, promising a bigger and more immersive experience than ever.
Distributed in the US by GKIDS, it brings back Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe from the last film for another round of intense kaiju action.