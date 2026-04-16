First look 'Godzilla Minus Zero' shows global threat, Yamazaki directs Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

The first look at Godzilla Minus Zero is here, and this time, the legendary kaiju isn't just terrorizing Japan: he's going worldwide.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the sequel picks up in 1949 with the Shikishima family's story continuing after the events of Godzilla Minus One.

The film drops November 3 in Japan and November 6 in North America.