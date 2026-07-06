Rajkummar Rao-starrer Sourav Ganguly biopic: When's the first look releasing?
What's the story
The upcoming biopic Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, featuring Rajkummar Rao, is reportedly set to release its first look on July 8. The date marks former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly's birthday. "The film went on floors in April this year, and the shoot has been progressing in full swing," a source told Zoom.
Film's progress
Makers might also announce film's release date
The source added, "It will be interesting to see whether the makers also announce the film's release date and lock one of the upcoming major release windows." The reveal is expected to pay homage to Ganguly while giving fans a sneak peek into one of Indian cinema's most awaited sports biopics. The drama is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
Filming began
When Rao shared 1st glimpse from sets
Earlier, Rao had also shared the first glimpse from the sets on social media. He posted two pictures on Instagram, one featuring the film's clapboard with Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story written on it and another showing the iconic Sourav Ganguly Stand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Motwane had also shared this image on his Instagram account.
Role confirmation
When Rao confirmed playing Ganguly in the biopic
Last year, confirming the long-rumored casting, Rao had told NDTV, "Now that Dada has already said it, let me also make it official - yes, I am playing him in his biopic." This statement further fueled fans' anticipation for the film. Meanwhile, Rao will also be seen in Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Raftaar.