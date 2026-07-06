Rajkummar Rao-starrer Sourav Ganguly biopic: When's the first look releasing?

Role confirmation

When Rao confirmed playing Ganguly in the biopic

Last year, confirming the long-rumored casting, Rao had told NDTV, "Now that Dada has already said it, let me also make it official - yes, I am playing him in his biopic." This statement further fueled fans' anticipation for the film. Meanwhile, Rao will also be seen in Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Raftaar.