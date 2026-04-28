First Ray Films unveils 6 films 2026 through 2028

'Om Ka Hari' opens June 2026

The slate kicks off in June 2026 with Om Ka Hari (starring Jha), followed by Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business in November.

In 2027, Bajrangi and Bhadyaa are on the way, while 2028 brings But First, The Burning, an international collab, and Dhoori.

With a focus on original voices and rising talent like Abhinav Jha, the studio wants to help filmmakers break boundaries but stay true to their stories.