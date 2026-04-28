First Ray Films unveils 6 films 2026 through 2028
Anshuman Jha's First Ray Films just announced a lineup of six fresh films set to roll out from 2026 to 2028.
The reveal comes right before the Cannes Film Festival, as the studio celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2025.
Known for backing unique, director-driven stories, First Ray is sticking with its mission to blend cultural roots with wider appeal.
'Om Ka Hari' opens June 2026
The slate kicks off in June 2026 with Om Ka Hari (starring Jha), followed by Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business in November.
In 2027, Bajrangi and Bhadyaa are on the way, while 2028 brings But First, The Burning, an international collab, and Dhoori.
With a focus on original voices and rising talent like Abhinav Jha, the studio wants to help filmmakers break boundaries but stay true to their stories.