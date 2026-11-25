Flanagan completes 'Carrie' Season 2 script, Carrie survives King's ending
Mike Flanagan just shared that the script for Carrie Season two's first episode is finished, and filming is set to hopefully go into production next year.
This new season takes Carrie's story beyond Stephen King's original ending: here, she survives, opening up a whole new chapter.
Flanagan shaping arc with Howell, King
Flanagan was teasing a three-season arc for the show and has been shaping the story with input from star Summer H. Howell and even Stephen King himself, who's on board with the direction.