Flanagan's Prime Video 'Carrie' lets Carrie White survive and evolve
Mike Flanagan switched things up in his Prime Video take on Stephen King's Carrie: this time, Carrie White (played by Summer H. Howell) actually survives.
Flanagan said he wanted to show Carrie as more innocent and kind, which opens the door for her story to go beyond just revenge.
'Carrie' Season Two teases King crossover
Flanagan isn't stopping there.
Season two will dig deeper into Carrie's powers and introduce characters like Emaline (Thalia Dudek) as well as a group led by Adelaide (Kate Siegel).
Plus, there's talk of connecting this series with that other Stephen King story, so we might be seeing a whole shared universe coming together.