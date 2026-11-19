'Disturbing': Florence Pugh slams cosmetic surgery speculations
What's the story
Actor Florence Pugh (30) has vehemently denied rumors about her undergoing cosmetic surgery or using Ozempic for weight loss. In a recent Instagram post, she expressed her shock at the rampant speculation surrounding her physical appearance and body changes. The scrutiny began after her appearance at the 2026 Governors Awards on November 15. "I woke up the other morning and quite a lot of you were discussing my face and body in such a disturbing way," Pugh wrote.
Social media scrutiny
'What the f king hell guys...'
Pugh slammed online speculation that had linked her to multiple cosmetic procedures, including eyelid surgery, fillers, facial liposuction, buccal fat removal, chin surgery, and a nose job.
"What the f**king hell guys, I didn't even know that one person COULD get all of these things done overnight if they wanted to?"
"Yes, I'm disturbed. For women who now think that I'm someone I'm not. For having my body dissected and pointed at again."
Body positivity
Pugh has been vocal about body image struggles
Pugh has been vocal about her struggles with body image and fat-shaming throughout her career.
She reiterated this in her post, saying she has faced daily online abuse about her weight and appearance over the years.
"I was subjected to fat shaming in the business from the moment I started and I have loved every time I get to tell someone they are being inappropriate about my weight, and I'm not changing that now just because you've all said so."
Fitness journey
Actor focuses on building muscle and strength
Pugh revealed that despite getting proper rest, eating better, and working out regularly, she has only lost two pounds.
She said her focus has been on building muscle and strength, adding that she can now do six pull-ups and lift 110kg.
"It's funny to see you use reference images from times when I was really mentally unhappy and abusing my body and put it next to the image from the Governors Awards...where I am happy and truly respecting my body."
Defense
'We are real people, living real lives'
The Dune actor further wrote, "I have never been on Ozempic. I have NEVER done any face surgery. And don't EVER say that I didn't make my own nose; I've always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby!"
"I've always been aware that seeing a confident woman be happy in her skin is triggering to a lot of people...but now this...? I'm asking us all to just be mindful. We are real people, living real lives."
Reputation warning
Publications warned against tarnishing her reputation
The Oppenheimer actor also warned publications against tarnishing her reputation.
"Earlier this year I sued a few publications because they had bought AI pictures of me getting injectables into my face and published them as real images."
"Claiming in the article that I was telling my fans and followers on my Instagram account to get Botox and lip fillers. They lied to sell their story. But it damaged me."
Speculation origin
Why was there speculation around Pugh?
Pugh's appearance at the 2026 Governors Awards on November 15 sparked speculation about her undergoing cosmetic procedures such as buccal fat removal, jawline fillers and a nose job.
The conversation gained momentum after a magazine shared an Instagram Reel featuring photographs of Pugh from 2016 and 2026.
The video creator reportedly discussed Hollywood's preference for sharply defined facial features and how naturally round faces are often judged against those beauty standards.