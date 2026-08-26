Fonda honors late '9 to 5' co-star Parton on Instagram
Entertainment
Jane Fonda took to Instagram to honor her late friend and 9 to 5 co-star, Dolly Parton, calling her a "loyal friend" and the "voluptuous embodiment of empathy."
Fonda highlighted not just Parton's legendary music career, but also her impact through the Imagination Library book program and her iconic roles in film.
Fonda urges celebration of Parton's life
Fonda described Parton as both playful and deeply wise, praising her humor, generosity, and connection with fans, including those in the LGBTQ community.
She encouraged everyone to celebrate Dolly's life and suggested watching the final episode of Grace and Frankie, where she's an angel.
As Fonda put it, "She is woven into all our lives and hearts forever."