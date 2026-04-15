'Force 3' release set March 19, 2027, filming kicks off
Force 3, the next chapter in the hit action series, is officially landing in theaters on March 19, 2027.
The news dropped via a fun video from stars John Abraham and Harshvardhan Rane, who also gave a glimpse of their avatars.
Filming kicked off with a traditional muhurat puja and is currently underway.
'Force 3' casts Abraham, Rane, Maniktala
John Abraham returns as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, while Harshvardhan Rane joins the franchise in a mystery role. Tanya Maniktala steps in as the female lead.
Bhav Dhulia directs this round, promising more of the high-energy action fans love. The movie is backed by JA Entertainment and Karolina Corporation, with Sheel Kumar and Shahbaz Alam producing.
Abraham shared he's genuinely excited to see Rane take on his action role.
Looks like Force 3 aims to keep up its legacy of thrills!