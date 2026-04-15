'Force 3' release set March 19, 2027, filming kicks off

'Force 3' casts Abraham, Rane, Maniktala

John Abraham returns as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, while Harshvardhan Rane joins the franchise in a mystery role. Tanya Maniktala steps in as the female lead.

Bhav Dhulia directs this round, promising more of the high-energy action fans love. The movie is backed by JA Entertainment and Karolina Corporation, with Sheel Kumar and Shahbaz Alam producing.

Abraham shared he's genuinely excited to see Rane take on his action role.

Looks like Force 3 aims to keep up its legacy of thrills!