Four arrested for allegedly supplying firearms in Juhu Shroff attack
Entertainment
Four people have been arrested for allegedly supplying the firearms used in the recent attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu.
Picked up by Delhi Police just days after the incident, they've now been sent to police custody in Mumbai until October 26 as investigators dig deeper into how the weapons reached Mumbai.
Police allege Kunal Sanjay sourced pistol
Police say Kunal Sanjay played a key role, sourcing a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar and handing it over to a minor boy.
The probe is also looking at gang links: Anil Pandit from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is suspected to be behind it all.
With three more suspects caught in Haryana, there are now 10 people under arrest as police work to piece together the full story.