Four wildcards enter the 'Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8' house
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 just got a shake-up with four wildcard entries.
Joining the mix are Nilina Elizabeth Joseph (model and content creator known for her unibrow), Suvarna Pulthukkiyil (a Ph.D. student, physicist, and self-described "radical feminist"), Vedangi (social media influencer from Kochi and practicing advocate who calls herself a South Indian baddie chechi), and Vipin Nair (aspiring actor with a film cameo).
New wildcards may spark surprising alliances
These new faces bring fresh energy and very different backgrounds, promising more unexpected moments in an already intense season.
Fans can expect even more drama, and maybe some surprising alliances, in the days ahead.