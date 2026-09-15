Fox receives Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, 'Shrinking' nomination at Emmys
Michael J. Fox just picked up the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at this year's Emmys, celebrating his major efforts in Parkinson's disease research and advocacy.
The award was handed to him by his The Good Wife co-star Julianna Marguiles.
On top of that, Fox was also up for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Shrinking.
Fox founded world's largest Parkinson's nonprofit
Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 1998, Fox started The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000, now the world's largest nonprofit supporting Parkinson's research.
The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award highlights a member of the telecommunications industry whose philanthropic efforts go in line with Hope's 'decades-long altruism and positive impact on society.'; past winners include George Clooney and Oprah.
This moment shines a light on how much one person can give back while still making waves in entertainment.