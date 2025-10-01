'Frankenstein': Guillermo del Toro's creature gets his say in trailer
Guillermo del Toro has released the trailer for his new Frankenstein, and this time the Creature (played by Jacob Elordi) is telling his side.
The movie lands in select theaters on October 17 and hits Netflix November 7.
Trailer: 'My maker told his tale. I will tell you'
The trailer opens with the haunting line, "My maker told his tale. And I will tell you mine," as the Creature wakes up with memories from Crimean War soldiers.
Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) is also featured, his obsession setting off a chain of tragedy for both him and his creation.
Cast and crew of the movie
Del Toro's version is a character-driven drama. The cast includes Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Charles Dance, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Lauren Collins—plus Isaac and Elordi.
Practical effects amp up the gothic look and emotional punch.