Fraser and Weisz reunite in London on 'The Mummy 4'
Entertainment
Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are teaming up again for The Mummy 4, 27 years after the original film.
New set photos show them filming in London, with Rachel Weisz photographed outside London's British Museum, marking their first on-screen reunion as the adventurous couple since 2001.
'The Mummy 4' directors and cast
Fraser was seen in a vintage rocket car and Weisz rocked a period look, while plot details are still secret.
The movie is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with familiar faces like John Hannah, Oded Fehr, and Kevin J. O'Connor returning.
New cast members Michael Johnston and Numan Acar join the adventure, with the film set to release on October 15, 2027.