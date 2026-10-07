Who is Freddie Jackson? R&B singer dies at 70
What's the story
Freddie Jackson, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer known for his smooth '80s hits like Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake) and You Are My Lady, has passed away at the age of 70. His family confirmed his death via a statement posted on his official Instagram account. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.
Family tribute
'He was a kind, generous soul'
In their statement, Jackson's family wrote, "Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had."
They added that for decades, he gave them songs that became the soundtrack to their love stories and celebrations.
"That gift will live on forever," they said.
Career beginnings
Career in music
Born and raised in Harlem, Jackson learned about soul music and sang gospel at White Rock Baptist Church.
He started his career in the New York club scene before joining the band Mystic Merlin in the late '70s.
He returned to New York and released his debut album, Rock Me Tonight, in 1985.
His distinctive voice helped him gain immediate success; the album was certified platinum by the RIAA within a short time frame.
Health challenges
Jackson had been diagnosed with kidney disease
In 2024, Jackson revealed he had been diagnosed with kidney disease.
He shared his journey on social media, saying, "This journey has had its challenges, but I've decided to face it with openness and resilience."
He also announced his partnership with the National Kidney Foundation to raise awareness about the disease.