Fuqua's 'Michael' traces Jackson's childhood rise to pop legend
Entertainment
Antoine Fuqua's Michael recently released, offering a close-up look at Michael Jackson's rise from his childhood to pop legend status.
The film highlights both his iconic music moments and the pressures he faced behind the scenes.
'Michael' offers striking visuals uneven pacing
You'll get classic performances like "Billie Jean" and "Thriller," plus glimpses into Jackson's family life and famous marriages.
The visuals are impressive, but some parts feel rushed while others drag on.
Overall, it's a visually striking tribute for fans, even if it leaves you wanting a bit more depth.