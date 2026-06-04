FWICE President says Ranveer Singh's team 'misguided him'

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh . The decision was announced at a press conference on Wednesday. For the unversed, the whole controversy started after the actor's exit from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani 's Don 3. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, FWICE President BN Tiwari revealed that the intention behind issuing the directive was never to harm Singh, but he feels Singh's team misguided him.

Details 'We thought that once we issued the non-cooperation directive...' Tiwari said, "Actually, we thought that once we issued the non-cooperation directive, they would come forward and talk to us. But I feel his team misguided him." He added, "Their letter said that we do not come under your jurisdiction." "He is an artist and a member of CINTAA, and CINTAA is affiliated with the federation. So we had to take action."

Clarification 'We never wanted to pull down a superstar' Tiwari also emphasized, "We never wanted to pull down a superstar." "We never wanted to stop him from moving forward. He is a successful actor, and we have to think about that too." "We have no personal interest in this matter. We work for our workers and technicians." "We had meetings with IMPPA and other producer bodies...They told us that this atmosphere was not right and that we should withdraw the non-cooperation directive so that proper discussions could take place."

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