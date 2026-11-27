FWICE threatens Netflix over 'Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo'
FWICE, the main film workers' union in India, has warned Netflix that it will pull its members from all ongoing shoots if the streamer releases the Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo.
The union's president, B.N. Tiwari, said this move could pause filming across India and made it clear they strongly oppose working with Pakistani artists.
FWICE's Tiwari alleges Netflix 2025 breach
Tiwari accused Netflix of breaking a 2025 agreement not to stream content that clashes with Indian policies.
The Indian ministry also reminded Netflix to avoid Pakistani-origin shows for Indian viewers, echoing FWICE's "Nation First" message and reflecting the specific Netflix-Pakistani-series dispute.