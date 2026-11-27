French actor Gérard Depardieu to face trial in rape case
What's the story
French actor Gérard Depardieu will face a criminal court trial over a rape charge, after his lawyers' appeal was unsuccessful. The Paris Court of Appeal has decided to proceed with one part of the accusations made by actor Charlotte Arnould against him. She alleges that Depardieu raped and sexually assaulted her twice at his Paris mansion in 2018.
Trial details
He won't be tried for 2nd alleged rape
The court has decided to try Depardieu (77) for the first alleged rape on August 7, 2018.
However, he won't be tried for the second alleged rape on August 13 due to insufficient evidence.
The decision comes eight months after Depardieu was convicted of sexual assault in a separate case involving two female crew members on the set of Jean Becker's The Green Shutters in 2021, and handed an 18-month suspended sentence.
Career impact
Depardieu's career has come to a halt
The allegations and his 2026 conviction have halted his acting career.
He has worked on just three productions since 2022, including one directed by his longtime friend Fanny Ardant.
The criminal court is France's highest court, reserved for crimes carrying sentences of more than five years on conviction.
Legal proceedings
Who is Arnould?
Arnould was the first woman to file a legal complaint against Depardieu for sexual assault, amid rumors of his inappropriate behavior toward female extras and crew members on movie sets.
Her initial complaint was dismissed after a nine-month investigation for lack of evidence, but she filed a second as a civil party.
An investigating judge was appointed in 2020 as a result, and Depardieu was indicted for rape and sexual assault in 2021.
Image damage
His public image has taken a hit
Depardieu's public image suffered a severe blow after France 2's investigative show Complément d'enquête aired an exposé of his alleged sexual misconduct, titled The Fall of the Ogre, in December 2023.
The documentary showed him making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.
French President Emmanuel Macron then faced backlash from women's rights activists for defending Depardieu by saying he "makes France proud."