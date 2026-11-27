The court has decided to try Depardieu (77) for the first alleged rape on August 7, 2018.

However, he won't be tried for the second alleged rape on August 13 due to insufficient evidence.

The decision comes eight months after Depardieu was convicted of sexual assault in a separate case involving two female crew members on the set of Jean Becker's The Green Shutters in 2021, and handed an 18-month suspended sentence.