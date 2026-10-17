Gaana composer Deva dies after health issues in Chennai
Entertainment
Veteran composer Deva, known for bringing gaana music to Tamil cinema, passed away on Saturday morning after unexpected health issues.
He was rushed to a Chennai hospital but couldn't be saved, leaving fans and the film world stunned.
Deva scored 'Baashha' 'Annamalai' 'Kadhal Kottai'
Deva's soundtracks for hits like Baashha, Annamalai, and Kadhal Kottai helped shape Tamil music.
He also worked with stars like Rajinikanth and praised Hiphop Tamizha Adhi.