'Greatest shapeshifter': Gajraj Rao bowled over by Sunil Grover's mimicry

Veteran actor Gajraj Rao has praised comedian-actor Sunil Grover for his incredible ability to mimic real-life personalities on The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a recent Instagram post , Rao lauded Grover's talent, saying, "Whatever he does delights the heart." "When he comes on stage as Kapil Dev, Kapil Dev watches him with admiration; when he takes on the form of Salman, he starts to resemble Salman...he can become Dara Singh, Sidhu, Aamir Khan, Rajamouli."

Performance praise Rao was especially impressed by Grover's Kader Khan act Rao also gave a special shout-out to Grover's recent portrayal of legendary actor Kader Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show. He wrote, "In yesterday's episode, he came as Kader Khan, and it felt as if Kader Khan himself was on stage." "Grover does not just mimic; he enters the soul of that person, absorbing their speech, gestures, and expressions."

Show tribute The actor also praised the entire team behind the show Rao further added, "Grover is the greatest shapeshifter of our times, his art is divine, he is unique." He also praised the entire team behind the show for their collective effort in creating such magic. "Salute to the show writers, Grover's makeup and costume team...thank you, Kapil Sharma and team for making the world laugh."

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Talent showcase Grover has been entertaining fans with his Bollywood impersonations Grover has long been known for his ability to imitate Bollywood stars, and his recent acts as Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have won over fans on The Great Indian Kapil Show. He not only nailed their mannerisms and speech but also added a dose of humor and energy that felt natural. Apart from Bollywood actors, Grover has also mimicked sports figures like Kapil Dev and Dara Singh.

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