Taapsee Pannu's 'Gandhari' gets September release date
What's the story
Netflix has announced the release date of its upcoming action thriller, Gandhari. The film, starring Taapsee Pannu in a physically demanding role, will premiere on September 3. Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija, the story follows a mother's relentless quest to find her daughter amidst numerous challenges.
Plot details
Story of a mother's fight for her child
Set in the fictional town of Joypurra, Gandhari revolves around Bani, a mother who embarks on a dangerous journey to find her daughter.
The film delves into themes of resilience, determination, and a mother's devotion.
As Bani gets closer to finding her daughter, she faces new threats and obstacles that heighten the tension surrounding her search.
Production insights
'Bani's journey is raw, relentless...'
Dhillon, who has previously worked with Pannu and Netflix on Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, said she wanted to tell the story of a woman who refuses to be defined by her circumstances.
"Bani's journey is raw, relentless and deeply personal, and that is what drew me to her from the very beginning," she said.
Gandhari also stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, and Jatin Sarna.