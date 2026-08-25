'Gandhari' trailer shows Pannu as blind mother hunting kidnappers

We see Bani navigating her new reality while taking on kidnappers in some intense action scenes.

Pannu called the role "The role demanded a great deal physically, but it was her resilience, conviction and unwavering spirit that truly drew me in." really leaning into the idea of a mother's strength.

Director Devashish Makhija praised the film's unique visuals and themes of love and sacrifice.

The movie also brings back Kanika Dhillon as writer and producer and reunites Pannu with Kanika as well as Netflix once again after Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Catch Gandhari streaming on Netflix from September 3, 2026.