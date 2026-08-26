Gandhi backs Sanon against criticism over Raksha Bandhan ad
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stepped in to support actor Kriti Sanon, who was trolled for wearing a bralette and skirt in a Raksha Bandhan jewelry ad.
Critics called her look inappropriate for the festival, but Gandhi responded on Instagram Story, saying, "What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes-is her choice."
Gandhi urges stop trolling Ranaut counters
Gandhi urged people to "Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom," with the hashtag "smash the patriarchy."
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut pushed back by highlighting past Congress positions on women's issues.
Meanwhile, Sanon clarified that culture is about values, not clothes, and said it's time to stop judging women by their outfits.
The ad has sparked fresh conversations about personal freedom and cultural expectations.