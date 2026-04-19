Gandhi tells Variety India she backs Badshah over 'Tateeree' controversy
Entertainment
Singer Nikhita Gandhi is standing up for rapper Badshah after his song "Tateeree" sparked controversy over its lyrics and visuals.
She told Variety India that the outrage is mostly "misconstrued to a large extent," and pointed out that it's unfair for Badshah to be singled out when other artists have done similar things.
Badshah releases 'Tateeree Phir Se'
After criticism, the original "Tateeree" video was taken down and Badshah released a toned-down version called "Tateeree Phir Se."
Gandhi shared that she prefers to focus on music rather than get pulled into debates outside of art, and said she hopes Badshah is doing OK as he deals with all the attention.